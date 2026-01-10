 
Geo News

James Middleton's home tour reveals a dash of Middleton magic

James Middleton says Middleton clan stays close despite busy lives

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 10, 2026

James Middleton’s home tour reveals a dash of Middleton magic
James Middleton’s home tour reveals a dash of Middleton magic

James Middleton was in full dad mode this week, juggling toddlers and tail waggers alike.

The younger brother of Princess Kate shared a cheerful video from his Berkshire home, introducing fans to his latest dog food venture, Ella & James, named in honour of his late rescue dog who he credits with “saving his life.” 

In the clip, he was surrounded by his furry entourage, chatting casually in his living room that clearly bears the fingerprints of toddler life.

On the floor by the sofa sat a brightly coloured dollhouse belonging to his two-year-old son, Inigo, while a children’s book peeked out from a nearby shelf. 

The chaos of parenthood contrasted charmingly with the chic, country-style interior, giving a glimpse of the family life behind the polished facade.

James didn’t stop at the living room. He also treated fans to a peek at the front of his Grade II-listed home. 

The house, shared with his wife of four years, Alizée Thevenet, is just a short walk from his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton at Bucklebury Manor, while sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews are nearby on their Georgian estate at Bucklebury Farm.

Family closeness clearly runs in the Middleton bloodline. James recently told HELLO! that despite the busy schedules, the family including his royal sister are always just a phone call away. 

“We’re really fortunate to be a very close family,” he said. “We get together fairly regularly and really enjoy the opportunity.”

Princess Kate is treating tiny royals like stealthy monkeys
Princess Kate is treating tiny royals like stealthy monkeys
King's latest move prompts calls for heir to step up
King's latest move prompts calls for heir to step up
Andrew's shocking royal lodge secret exposed
Andrew's shocking royal lodge secret exposed
Harry and Meghan at turning point as security review could 'change everything'
Harry and Meghan at turning point as security review could 'change everything'
King Charles 'happy' about Harry's decisive move for Archie, Lilibet
King Charles 'happy' about Harry's decisive move for Archie, Lilibet
Andrew sees no rescue as King Charles blocks return
Andrew sees no rescue as King Charles blocks return