King's latest move prompts calls for heir to step up

King's latest move prompts calls for his hier to step up

The King of Denmark ditched a key event amid growing calls for the heir to the throne to take the reins.

King Frederik X has come under early scrutiny in the new year after skipping an important televised awards ceremony, prompting calls for his son and heir, Prince Christian, 20, to step in at future events.

The European royal had declined to attend the Sport 2025 televised awards ceremony in Herning.

Danish media reported on January 2, 2026, that King Frederik X had decided not to attend the annual awards show, a major event where he had previously presented awards.

The palace's calendar simply listed no engagement for that day.

However, this decision prompted disappointment from some, including a local sports editor who suggested that if the King could not attend, the task should be passed to the sports-enthusiast Crown Prince Christian.

BT's sports editor Lasse Vøge expressed disappointment at the decision. "For the show and the sport, it is sad and disappointing that the tradition is not being maintained," he wrote.

He went on: "Let's hope the King is back next year. Or maybe he passes the task on to Crown Prince Christian, who is also crazy about sports."