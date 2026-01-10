King Charles' surprise move could shift the focus from Prince Harry

King Charles may be preparing to make an unexpected appearance that could quietly reshape the narrative around Prince Harry’s next major public moment.

Prince Harry is hopeful his father will officially open the Birmingham 2027 event.

Insiders say Harry has long dreamed of standing alongside his father at the opening ceremony, seeing the occasion as an opportunity to publicly bridge the gap that has kept them apart for years.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams hailed the move as “a very significant opportunity used in a positive way,” noting the importance of Invictus Games a military charity founded by Harry in 2014.

“Invictus is a matter close to both their hearts,” Fitzwilliams told GB News.

“The King, as supreme governor and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has a natural connection to the Games. In that context, it makes perfect sense.”

Questions remain about who else might attend, including Meghan Markle, and how Charles will coordinate with Prince William, whose views on the event are influential.

Fitzwilliams also highlighted that the King will steer clear of Harry’s ongoing legal disputes, but sees the proposed ceremony as a positive gesture of goodwill.

Preparations for Birmingham 2027 are already underway, with organisers coordinating with officials from participating nations.

A source told The Sun that Harry “desperately wants Charles” at his side.

“Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014,” the source added.

“It’s a natural fit for the King to be involved, and the Games offer the perfect backdrop for reconciliation.”

Organisers confirmed the Royal Family has been a steadfast supporter since the event’s inception and said invitations will be issued in due course.

“We would very much welcome their presence,” an Invictus Games spokesperson said, leaving the door open for a historic moment.