Zara and Mike Tindall take a winning lap at Magic Millions

Zara and Mike Tindall brought a big dose of British charm to Australia this week as they soaked up the sunshine and showcased their summer style at the annual Magic Millions Gold Raceday on the Gold Coast.

The couple smiled, clearly enjoying the Queensland weather, as this iconic horse racing carnival had become a home away from home for them.

Magic Millions isn’t just another race meeting, it’s a major global event that blends elite thoroughbred racing, high‑stakes sales and social flair, with its sales and carnival attracting buyers, trainers and fans from around the world.

This year’s festivities mark the 40th anniversary of the TAB Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival, a broader celebration of racing excellence and innovation that now includes showjumping, polo and community initiatives.

The former Olympic silver medallist and longtime Magic Millions ambassador has been connected to the event for more than a decade, first appointed Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women in 2012 after her memorable run for Team GB at the London Olympics.

Over the years she’s helped spotlight the role of women in racing and build bridges between equestrian sport and thoroughbred culture.

Mike Tindall, equally at ease in the vibrant racing scene, has embraced the annual trip as part of the couple’s January tradition one that celebrates warm weather, equine passion and old friends.