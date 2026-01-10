Harry and Meghan at turning point as security review could 'change everything'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the verge of a dramatic shift in their UK relationship as a key ruling on taxpayer funded armed police protection looms something insiders say could “change everything.”

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly won a fresh review by the Home Office into his police security detail when visiting the UK, a first reassessment in five years.

Sources close to government officials now say it’s very likely Harry will once again be granted automatic armed protection during his UK trips, that could finally make it possible for Meghan and their children to visit their British homeland more freely.

The battle over royal security has been long and bitter. Harry was stripped of his full 24-hour armed protection after he and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020.

At the time, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) that includes arms of the Home Office, Metropolitan Police and intelligence advisers decided that, without official royal duties, his threat status no longer justified round-the-clock police cover.

He lost a series of legal challenges including an appeal last year with judges ruling that the committee acted lawfully and that the protection process did not discriminate against him.

Government sources now say the Home Office believes he meets the criteria for reinstated protection, and the review’s findings are expected to be rubber-stamped.

Close friends of the couple say this development could be a turning point. A source told GB News that “a win for them would change everything,” noting that the lack of security has been a major reason the Sussexes have avoided lengthy UK stays.

He has publicly expressed frustration that without secure protection, it has been “impossible” to bring his wife and children to the UK safely.

Despite this optimism, insiders caution that nothing is official until RAVEC formally signs off.