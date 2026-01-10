Ferguson mulls UK exit after setback amid fears of snakes

Sarah, the former duchess, is waiting for an urgent rescue after losing her popularity and position in the UK.

She's thinking of saying goodbye to Britons, but friends believe a long-held fear is a major hurdle in her way to Australia.

Fergie lost her royal title and other honours over her past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Several charities have also dropped her as a patron, and social invitations have reportedly dried up.

Her sister Jane Ferguson Luedecke recently traveled to Britain to support Ferguson during her difficult time, fueling speculation of the mother-of-two's move to Australia.

Jane must be concerned about Sarah's state of mind as many of her usual supports have fallen away.

According to royal commentators, she's in the UK with a clear intention of helping her sister through a very dark spell, urging Fergie to begin a new life away from Britain.

Undoubtedly, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother may find a kinder atmosphere in Australia than she is currently experiencing in Britain after her fallout.

However, Fergie's friends appear reacting to the idea, with one saying: "Sarah has always liked Australia as a concept, but she has a visceral terror of snakes, and that becomes a sticking point whenever the conversation turns serious."

Another, as reported by Radar, claimed: "She wants distance from everything she associates with pain, but the thought of Australia's wildlife genuinely frightens her."

While few others mocked Andrew while suggesting Fergie that the snakes might be less dangerous, urging her to take the step to get rid of the real fear.