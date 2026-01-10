Andrew's shocking royal lodge secret exposed

King Charles' younger brother Andrew might be turning a deaf ear to unstoppable revelations about him and his royal residence, but stress likely be there in his mind after learning all new reports.

The pressure must be affecting his mental health amid the latest developments as no relief is expected to ease his tension.

However, he's expected to leave the UK and settle in the Middle East to find some solace" without his family.

According to new claims and reports about Andrew's luxury 30-room Windsor property, the royal lodge was never inspected during the former Duke and Duchess of York's 22-year tenancy.

Andrew's lease for royal lodge revealed last year that he had been paying “peppercorn rent” since 2003 on his Grade II 30-room mansion.

As per terms in the lease, which included not paying rent but instead a costly upfront refurbishment cost and an upkeep schedule.

The British monarch's younger brother reportedly paid £8million to repair the property when he moved in, and agreed to allow inspectors in at “all reasonable times” to make sure the royal residence was looked after.

In return for meeting these agreements, his Crown Estate landlord allowed him to pay no rent for the duration of his 75-year lease.

However, it has not been revealed by a freedom of information request that not one visit occurred during his 22-year tenancy.

Nadrew's lease states that he must paint the interior of the property every seven years and maintain the good standard of the grounds and the gardens.

The lack of inspections was revealed in the freedom of information request by the Daily Mail, just a month after the chief executive of the Crown Estate wrote a briefing to the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee stating inspections were carried out on a “need-only” basis.

Andrew will reportedly not be in line for any financial settlement after leaving the property. The Crown Estate has informed MPs that necessary repairs to the 30-room property will almost certainly cancel out any money owed to the former tenant.

Without the need for end-of-tenancy work, Andrew would have been due £488,342.21 upon leaving the residence on October 30 2026.

However, the estate body's preliminary view suggests the cost of addressing dilapidations will effectively eliminate this potential payout when he surrenders the lease early.