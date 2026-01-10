Prince William’s family retreat proves the Scillies are truly royal playground

Prince William and Princess Kate have long made Britain their preferred escape, favouring windswept coastlines, quiet islands, and back to nature retreats over far-flung glamour.

For the Prince and Princess of Wales, downtime is less about luxury and more about reconnecting with family and the landscape.

From lazy Norfolk summers near Anmer Hall to hiking across Scotland’s Isle of Mull, the couple habitually holiday close to home.

Yet few places hold the same significance as Cornwall particularly the Isles of Scilly, a destination deeply linked to William’s childhood and now to his young family.

News of a rare Met Office red warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, issued for Thursday evening, has likely caused some concern.

The alert warns of dangerously strong winds and a real risk to life from flying debris a contrast to the peaceful cycling holidays and seaside picnics the Wales family typically enjoys there.

Cornwall’s appeal is both personal and practical. As Duke of Cornwall, William owns a holiday home on the Isles of Scilly through the Duchy, offering a convenient and meaningful retreat.

The islands have also captured the hearts of his children. During the Covid summer of 2020, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis spent time exploring the islands, following in the footsteps of generations of royals before them.

William has often hinted at how attached his family has become to the Scillies.

During a visit in May 2024, he told locals with a smile: “My family are very upset I’m here without them,” highlighting the emotional connection the household has to the islands.

The bond runs deep. William first visited the Isles of Scilly as a child in 1989 with King Charles, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry.

Archival photos show a relaxed royal family cycling narrow paths and exploring the rugged coastline moments of ease that contrast sharply with the demands of public life.

He returned in 2016 with Catherine shortly after they became parents.

The couple toured Tresco Abbey Garden and took boat trips around the islands, blending quietly into local life.

One resident recalled remarking on how long it had been since William’s previous visit, to which he replied with a laugh, “The last time you saw me, I was only so high.”