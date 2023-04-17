Prince Harry ‘ruffled Royal feathers’ with late Coronation invite reply

file footage

Prince Harry will reportedly have ruffled feathers in the Royal Family with his delayed reply to his father King Charles Coronation invite, as per an expert.



Buckingham Palace on April 12 announced that the Duke of Sussex will be flying to the UK for his father’s historic coronation, sans his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet, ending months of speculation over their attendance.

PR expert Chad Teixeira commented on the matter soon after the announcement, with Mirror UK quoting him saying: “Their rep could take a hit from this delay, as it might be seen as a sign of dithering or a waning dedication to their regal roles.”

“The UK crowd, who hold the Coronation in high regard as a historic affair, might frown upon this hemming and hawing, potentially putting a dent in their popularity,” the expert explained.

Chad added: “Moreover, a sluggish reply could stir up more drama with the royal institution. The Royal Family is famous for sticking to protocol, and any perceived swerve from these standards might ruffle feathers within Meghan and Harry's already delicate bond with the monarchy.”

It is pertinent to note that while Prince Harry will travel to the UK for the Coronation, it remains unclear what Meghan Markle’s plans are, with many speculating that she might attend the Met Gala instead.