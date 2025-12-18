Prince Harry's alleged label for his son Archie sparks fresh debate

Prince Harry's alleged remark about his and Meghan Markle's eldest son Prince Archie has triggered a new debate.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly introduced his newborn son to renowned primatologist Jane Goodall as "my little African child," according to former magazine editor Tina Brown.

Harry's comment raised questions about the royal family's dynamics and racial sensitivity.

Brown, as reported by GB News, disclosed this previously unheard claim when recounting a lunch she had with Ms Goodall before the scientist's death in October 2025.

The journalist went to explain that the Duke of Sussex's comments were referencing a sense of freedom and a dream that he and Prince Archie would live "off-grid", away from the pressure of royal life.

The expert also rvealed: "She [Ms Goodall] was one of the only people outside the family that went to see Archie when he was born. And Harry said, 'This is my little African child.'"

She clarified: "'It's going to be my child who essentially... you know... wild child, essentially...' They were going to have this time together living a life off the grid as it were."

However, verification of Ms Brown's account is no longer possible following Ms Goodall's passing. Brown also revealed that the royal family had anticipated a very different path for the Duke.

The former editor explained that the Queen had long expected Harry might eventually step back from royal duties, but the family believed he would dedicate himself to wildlife conservation on the African continent.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and settled in Montecito, California, embracing what Brown characterised as "the opposite of the off-the-grid life," a celebrity existence that she suggested even Harry himself had not foreseen.

Accordidng reports, Ms Goodall's visit to meet Archie was acknowledged by the Sussexes in their tribute following her death. In a statement, the couple described her as "a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us."

"She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her," they wrote.