Princess Beatrice parties in London while Edoardo brings the LA sun

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a glamorous solo night out in West London on Wednesday, as her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, remained stateside for work.

The 37 year-old royal was spotted wearing a black belted coat layered over a festive red pleated fit-and-flare dress, attending a Christmas bash that brought together an array of high-profile guests.

Among the glittering crowd were beauty mogul Trinny Woodall, former Prime Minister David Cameron’s wife Samantha Cameron, and broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Beatrice’s outing followed just a day after she and her sister, Princess Eugenie were spotted beaming at King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Notably absent from the royal gathering was their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose titles were revoked earlier this year amid the fallout from his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the shake-up, Beatrice and Eugenie’s HRH statuses remain intact.

Meanwhile, Edoardo, was far from the festivities, sharing sun-soaked snaps of the Los Angeles skyline on Instagram as he conducted a “site meeting” for his interior design company, Banda Property, which he founded in 2007.

The Princess’ latest public appearance comes on the heels of her daughter Athena’s christening at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.