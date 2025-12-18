King Charles caught drinking pints on duty and gets hired at Guinness

King Charles showed he can juggle royal duty and pub-land charm with ease as he laughed his way through the opening of London’s newest Guinness brewery on Thursday.

Braving a classic British downpour, umbrella in hand, the monarch made his way to Covent Garden and didn’t leave the hard work to others.

The visit marked the completion of a £73 million transformation in the heart of the capital, turning the site into a bustling hub complete with a working microbrewery.

King Charles raises a glass to new talent

He was greeted on arrival by Diageo chairman Sir John Manzoni before being shown around the expansive new complex.

Charles confidently pulled a pint himself, even pausing for a taste, earning instant approval from Guinness experience ambassador Leo Ravina.

Leo joked that the King’s pour was “spot on” and declared him officially “hired”.



He then headed deeper into the experience at the intriguingly named 232 Bar.



It refers to the precise temperature needed to coax Guinness’s signature roasted flavour.

Guided by master brewer Hollie Stephenson, he toured the microbrewery and met the team behind Guinness varieties unavailable anywhere else in the world.

During his visit he also met graduates the Learning for Life hospitality programme and The King’s Foundation’s Introduction to Hospitality course.



The monarch took time to chat with trainees who have turned passion into profession, praising the skills, confidence and opportunities the scheme creates for people entering the hospitality world.

Before making his exit, he lingered a little longer with, sharing smiles and waving warmly as crowds gathered to catch a final glimpse.