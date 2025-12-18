Prince William and Princess Kate unveil their 'most important' mission

The future king and queen prepare to release a new television special

Prince William is joining Princess Kate in drawing attention to a cause that is very close to her heart.

On Thursday, December 18, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram Page shared a clip from her ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. Among the attendees was Ronnie Archer-Morgan, the Ambassador of Action for Children charity.

“Having grown up in care, Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan understands the lasting impact of a loving upbringing,” the accompanying caption explained. “At this year’s Together at Christmas Carol Service, he reflects on the importance of feeling supported – and the difference organisations like @actionforchildrenuk make for young people at Christmas."

In the short clip, Archer-Morgan emphasises that “caring for children – caring for disadvantaged children in particular – is the most important thing a society and a community could do.” Princess Catherine, especially, would agree, as she helms the Royal Foundation’s Early Childhood initiative.

Archier-Morgan was born into a national children’s home in Southport, “and it was an amazing place,” he says, “and why I’m an ambassador for Action for Children is to show the benefit and the need for good, sound, loving childcare. You give them a sense of self, a sense of pride, a sense of self-value.”

He continues, “Life is a gift horse, and we’ve just got to see it for that and find all the beauty in it. It’s everywhere — it’s all around us. It’s in nature, it’s in architecture like this [Westminster Abbey], it’s probably in your heart. It’s certainly in Action for Children. It’s just love.”

The future queen held her annual Christmas Concert on December 5. Fans back home will be able to watch the entire concert on television when it airs on ITV on Christmas Eve.