King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate navy homecoming

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles as they arrived together for a reception celebrating service on Thursday.

The King and Queen welcomed sailors and families from HMS Prince of Wales to St James’s Palace, honouring the ship’s crew following its marathon Indo-Pacific deployment.

The aircraft carrier returned to Portsmouth last month after an extraordinary mission that spanned 40 countries, stretching from the Mediterranean and Middle East to South East Asia, Japan and Australia.

Those in attendance were left in no doubt that the King had done his homework.

Commander Tom Leonard described the moment as “phenomenal,” revealing that Charles quizzed crew members on everything from top speeds and aircraft operations to the very human cost of long months away from home.

“He wanted to know about their families, how they coped, and what it was like reintegrating into family life after such a long separation,” Leonard said.

Captain Ben Power echoed the sentiment, calling the reception a “huge privilege” and a “worthy recognition” of the sacrifices made by the ship’s company and their families alike.

He explained that the Queen showed a genuine interest in the welfare of families, particularly those holding the fort at home while loved ones serve at sea.

For a King easing back into public life, the evening proved a poignant return and a reminder that behind every military mission lies a family waiting at home.