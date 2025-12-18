King Charles' reign faces new challenge: Is monarchy still relevant?

David Dimbleby's BBC series has ignighted a new debate about King Charles' reign, prompting royal fans to ponder the institution's relevance in modern times.

David questions the role and power of King Charles in his three-part documentary, "What's the Monarchy for?"

He compared the monarch to the Wizard of Oz – a figure with perceived power but little real influence.

The series explores the monarchy's "soft power" in diplomacy and asks if its existence relies on public apathy or affection.

Dimbleby interviews historians, politicians, and anti-monarchy groups, highlighting arguments for and against the institution. The raises key questions: What's the point of the monarchy? Does it serve a purpose in modern Britain?

He references the "mysticism about monarchy" and that that is what he's fascinated by; it's what most royal watchers are fascinated by, I would say.

But he also asks, "What role is there for our unelected head of state? Or more bluntly, what is the point of the monarchy? What does the monarchy serve for?"