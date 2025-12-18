Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh resumes royal duties as son steps away

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also share a daughter, Lady Louis, 22

Duchess Sophie has resumed her royal duties after her and Prince Edward’s son reached a major milestone this week.

On Thursday, December 18, the Duchess of Edinburgh, attended a Christmas event at Disability Initiative in Camberley, Surrey. Sophie — who has been the charity’s patron since 2003 — joined staff and service users for a hands-on celebration designed to lift spirits during the holiday season.

Photos from the visit captured Her Royal Highness wearing a red Santa hat as she decorated Christmas cookies. Sophie, 60, was sitting behind a placard that read “HRH Magnificent Patron.”

The royal title is one that Sophie’s own children with Prince Edward (King Charles’ brother) have forgone. Though Lady Louis Windsor, 22, and James, Earl of Wessex, newly 18 as of yesterday (December 17), are entitled to the “HRH” titles by birth, they have each chosen to lead a more normal life as encouraged by their parents.

A day after James’ milestone, Sophie, 60, brought the holiday cheer to the Disability Initiative. For the occasion, she opted for a floral dress from Lexy London, a piece she first wore earlier this month at Princess Kate’s Christmas carol service.

Apart from Christmas cookie decorating, the Duchess was seen playing percussion instruments alongside volunteers and adults supported by the charity, taking part in activities specially tailored to individual needs and focused on boosting wellbeing and quality of life.

Disability Initiative describes itself as “an established charity, striving to empower adults with disabilities towards their personal goals,” offering specialised services and support through its community-focused resource centres.