Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
King Charles and Prince Harry willing to mend ties

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Prince Harry and King Charles' heart-to-heart talks are being seen as  sign of thawing tensions between the father-son duo by the British media.

According to the British media, they spoke before the Duke of Sussex agreed to attend the coronation.

A report in express.co.uk said there was now a “willingness and wanting to mend” on both sides.

The report comes two days after King Charles made a rare mention of his two sons during a speech.

The Sun on Sunday reported that King Charles is happy with Prince Harry's decision to attend his coronation.

The report suggested that the King appreciates Meghan Markle's decision to stay behind in California with the couple's children.

Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William still remains strained as they have yet to speak after Prince Harry's Netflix documentary and his explosive book "Spare".



