King Charles expresses sadness in message as Prince Harry suffers injury

King Charles sent a heartfelt message from the UK to extend his support in times of need.

According to Eastleigh Voice, the monarch expressed his sadness over the demise of former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.

William Ruto, the President of Kenya, revealed that the King extended his condolences via a message delivered to State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, December 18.

The political figure shared, "The King expresses his sense of loss and condoles with the family of the Rt Hon Odinga and the people of Kenya."

Charles lauded the late Raila for his "steadfast leadership, willingness to build democratic consensus, open-mindedness, and deep concern for the plight of ordinary people."

It is important to note that King Charles' message came amid reports that his youngest son, Prince Harry, suffered injury on the polo field in Colorado.

An insider told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex's hand was injured during the Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen on Thursday.

However, according to the source, it was a mild incident, and Harry "shook it off," indicating no significant injury.