Showbiz
Monday Apr 17 2023
Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Jazzy B's is famous for song 'Dil Lutiya'

Indo-Canadian singer Jazzy B, who has been associated to the Bollywood film industry in the past, shares his stance on the professionalism of the industry.

An old interview has been going viral on internet where he could be seen sharing his stance about the film industry. Jazzy calls it unprofessional.

He revealed that there were times when people called him upon to record a dummy version while promising to provide updates about the final recording, but instead they used the dummy version.

The Dil Lutiya singer also claimed that such incident like this has happened to him more than once. Therefore, he maintained a distance from the industry now.

In one of the videos shared by Reddit, he can be heard stating: “It’s taken me 30 years to make a name for myself. And in Bollywood, there have been instances where I did a few songs and they didn’t even tell me when it’s gonna come out or the music is even finished."

The singer went on to say: “I did Dil Luteya because it’s the same team as TIPS, so I knew what they were gonna do. I am glad it was the same team. But I told them, if you want Jazzy B, I will produce for you and give it to you. I want want a song, remake it and ruin the song."

Jazzy B has been widely-known for films like: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Rush, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and many more, reports News18. 

