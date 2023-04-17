Will Smith cheers on Willow and Jaden from the crowd at Coachella 2023

Will Smith is the proud dad, cheering on his children Willow and Jaden Smith as they took to the stage for performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

The Oscar winner star was beaming with joy in the packed crowd as he watched his 22-year-old daughter’s solo set on Sunday night.

Willow was joined by her 24-year-old sibling Jaden on stage in the Mojave Tent.

The King Richard actor filmed the concert and shared short clips with his fans on Instagram.

Will simply captioned the clip, “WILLOWCHELLA!!”

The Bad Boys star’s fans also showered the post with love, with one fan commenting, “That’s genuine pride and selfless adoration right there! Not Will being famous, just a proud dad beaming over his child!”

“Proud dad moments,” a second internet user-added, while another person described Will as “#dadgoals.”

Later, Jaden also tweeted, “And that's how we do it.” He also fans look at his shirt - emblazoned with the title: 'Willow's brother.'