Taylor Swift ties with Ariana Grande for the most albums with over 5 billion streams

American singer Taylor Swift ties with Ariana Grande for the most albums with over five billion streams from a female artist. The singer has been making waves continuously since the release of her latest album Midnights.

She also made her way back up the Billboard 200 chart to No. 3 with Midnights accumulating 60, 000 units. She spent the first two weeks of the album’s release at No. 1, finally being dethroned by Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.

She went on to successfully achieve 200, 000 units in each of the album’s initial four weeks, the first time done so since Adele with 25 earned 200, 000 plus inits for six weeks.