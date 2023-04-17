K-pop group G-Idle achieves 200 million views with their song ‘Nxde’

The girls are also preparing for a new comeback which is set to come out in May

K-pop band G-Idle has earned a whopping 200 million views with the music video for their hit song Nxde. This makes it their fastest MV to have achieved the feat.

The first music video from the girl group to have hit 200 million was their title track, Tomboy which held a record of approximately 300 days. The MV for Nxde was released back in October 2022 which means it took them around 181 days to clear the mark.

The girls are also preparing for a new comeback which is set to come out in May. Although the details have not yet been decided, the album is in the works as their agency CUBE Entertainment stated:

“(G)I-DLE is currently preparing for a comeback, with the goal of a release in May. We will reveal the format of the album at a later date. We ask that you give it lots of interest.”