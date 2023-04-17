 
time Monday Apr 17 2023
SDSports Desk

Wahab Riaz emotional as he welcomes another baby

SDSports Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Wahab Riaz with his daughters. — Instagram/@wahabviki
Pakistan's Test cricketer and Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Monday announced the birth of a baby boy and shared that the newborn was named after his late father.

Taking to Twitter, the Test cricketer shared an emotional message announcing the birth of the newborn and said that his son would be called “Sikander” in memory of his beloved late father.

Sharing a photograph of his father, Riaz wrote on the microblogging platform: “ALLAH has blessed me with a baby boy, Alhamdulillah. Once again Sikandar is back in my life. Sikandar has and will always be a part of me since I started. Love u Abbu missing u the most.”

The cricketer’s love for his father has always been very apparent. Earlier, this month, he took to Instagram to share his love for his late father on the latter’s birthday.

Terming his father as his inspiration, Riaz stated: “My inspiration=mere pyare Abu. On his birthday, I’d like to thank him for whatever I’ve achieved so far, and what I’m today. It’s all because of his prayers. I hope I can be a good son at least (he was the best) and make him proud up there. Miss you Abu jan, prayers requested!”

Riaz already has two adorable daughters Eshal and Hoorain. He frequently shares pictures of his girls and dotes on them. 

It must be remembered that Riaz was named sports minister in Punjab's caretaker government earlier this year. He requested the provincial government to let him play the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, leading to the postponement of Riaz's oath-taking ceremony.

After getting from PSL 8, the cricketer took charge as adviser sports minister.

