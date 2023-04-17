 
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

BTS’ Suga reveals concept photos for upcoming album

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

The documentary will follow the rapper as he takes off on a road trip across multiple cities
K-pop group BTS’ Suga has revealed new concept pictures for his new album D-Day. The rapper also came out with an intriguing glitch film on April 14th.

The album is the third instalment in his successful Agust D series and will come out on April 21st. It will include a total of ten tracks including a collaboration with his bandmate J-Hope for the song Huh?! as well as Snooze, featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung.

Some of the other tracks in the comeback are D-Day, Amygdala, SDL, Life Goes On and Interlude: Dawn.

The release of the album on April 21st will be accompanied by his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-Day which will be released worldwide on Disney+ and Weverse.

The documentary will follow the rapper as he takes off on a road trip across multiple cities and will also show viewers the process of creating the album. 

