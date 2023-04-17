BTS’ Suga reveals concept photos for upcoming album

The documentary will follow the rapper as he takes off on a road trip across multiple cities

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has revealed new concept pictures for his new album D-Day. The rapper also came out with an intriguing glitch film on April 14th.

The album is the third instalment in his successful Agust D series and will come out on April 21st. It will include a total of ten tracks including a collaboration with his bandmate J-Hope for the song Huh?! as well as Snooze, featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung.

Some of the other tracks in the comeback are D-Day, Amygdala, SDL, Life Goes On and Interlude: Dawn.

The release of the album on April 21st will be accompanied by his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-Day which will be released worldwide on Disney+ and Weverse.

The documentary will follow the rapper as he takes off on a road trip across multiple cities and will also show viewers the process of creating the album.