entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Simon Cowell teases 'emotional' 'Britain's Got Talent' series

Simon Cowell said the new Britain's Got Talent 2023 would bring emotion.

Speaking to OK!, the reality star also explained the show's latest crop, "I think we've done really well, actually. I was thinking about it last night because it felt like a long run, I'm not going to lie. And then I was thinking about who's going in each show and I was thinking, 'Actually, you know what? We've got really good acts.'"

The judging panel was joined by Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and newcomer Bruno Tonioli; Cowell said, "Importantly, they're really interesting people, acts we've never seen before.

"A show like this is important right now because you've got to create two hours of TV which is going to make people feel good. It's everyone watching this show, from kids to grandparents. I love the fact that it's a family show.

"You should get emotional, you should laugh out loud, and some of the stuff we have this year, and I'm not necessarily talking about the comedians, it's really funny."

