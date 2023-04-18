 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry learned to 'surrender' from 'himself' very young in army

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Prince Harry talks about his toughest early days in the military.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he was under grave pressure as he joined the forces.

He pens: “We ran constantly. We ran around a track. We ran along a road. We ran through deep woods. We ran across meadows. Sometimes we ran with 40 kilograms on our backs, sometimes carrying a huge log. We ran and ran and ran until we passed out, which we sometimes did while still running.”

Harry adds: “We’d lie there, half conscious, legs still pumping, like sleeping dogs chasing squirrels. In between the runs we’d drag our bodies up ropes, or hurl them at walls, or ram them against each other.”

“At night something more than pain would creep into our bones. It was a deep, shuddering throb. There was no way to survive that throb except to dissociate from it, tell your mind that you were not it. Sunder yourself from yourself. The color sergeants said this was part of their Grand Plan. Kill the Self,” the Duke learned.

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas on reuniting with Chris Evans in ‘Ghosted’: 'I love that dynamics'

Ana de Armas on reuniting with Chris Evans in ‘Ghosted’: 'I love that dynamics'
Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?

Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?
Meghan Markle taking care of 'mental health' as Harry serves 'optics' in UK video

Meghan Markle taking care of 'mental health' as Harry serves 'optics' in UK
Kylie Jenner accused of 'dissolving lips again' after Coachella photos video

Kylie Jenner accused of 'dissolving lips again' after Coachella photos
David Beckham plays peacemaker to end Nicola Peltz and Victoria's feud?

David Beckham plays peacemaker to end Nicola Peltz and Victoria's feud?
Prince Harry losing close friends in the UK: ‘Only has six people’ video

Prince Harry losing close friends in the UK: ‘Only has six people’
'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener

'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener
Tom Cruise-led ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel will likely never happen

Tom Cruise-led ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel will likely never happen
Victoria Beckham turns 49, shares family celebration snaps on Instagram

Victoria Beckham turns 49, shares family celebration snaps on Instagram

Simon Cowell teases 'emotional' 'Britain's Got Talent' series

Simon Cowell teases 'emotional' 'Britain's Got Talent' series
Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Florida food bank on Eras tour

Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Florida food bank on Eras tour

Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill

Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill