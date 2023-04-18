Prince Harry learned to 'surrender' from 'himself' very young in army

Prince Harry talks about his toughest early days in the military.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he was under grave pressure as he joined the forces.

He pens: “We ran constantly. We ran around a track. We ran along a road. We ran through deep woods. We ran across meadows. Sometimes we ran with 40 kilograms on our backs, sometimes carrying a huge log. We ran and ran and ran until we passed out, which we sometimes did while still running.”

Harry adds: “We’d lie there, half conscious, legs still pumping, like sleeping dogs chasing squirrels. In between the runs we’d drag our bodies up ropes, or hurl them at walls, or ram them against each other.”

“At night something more than pain would creep into our bones. It was a deep, shuddering throb. There was no way to survive that throb except to dissociate from it, tell your mind that you were not it. Sunder yourself from yourself. The color sergeants said this was part of their Grand Plan. Kill the Self,” the Duke learned.