Emma Watson returns to social media with rare personal post on her 33rd birthday

Emma Watson returned to Instagram with a rare personal post as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday.



The Harry Potter star, in her post described how she had “stepped away from my life” over the past couple of years.

Emma said, “This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted.”

“I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too.

“I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial.”

About the photos she posted, Emma said, “These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon.”

This was Emma Watson’s first Instagram post since December 15, 2022.