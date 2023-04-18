Ruling coalition to mull over Jamat-e-Islami’s talks offer today

PDM leaders Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman (right) talking with media persons along with Asif Ali Zardari (centre) and Shahbaz Sharif (left) in Islamabad on March 8, 2022. — AFP/File

PM House huddle to discuss SC election funds order.

PML-N says political parties should hold dialogue.

PPP says no concept of economic stability sans political equilibrium.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of coalition partners today on the country’s political situation and the Jamat-e-Islami’s negotiation efforts between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources told Geo News.

The meeting will be held today at 3:30pm at the PM House, the sources said, adding the huddle will hold consultations on the prevailing political and constitutional crises and take decisions in this regard.

The sources shared that the prime minister will consult with the allied parties after the meeting with JI chief Sirajul Haq — who has offered to hold an all-parties conference after Eid ul Fitr to end the impasse between the government and Imran Khan-led PTI.

The issue of the Supreme Court's order to release Rs21 billion for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also come under discussion.

The State Bank of Pakistan was directed by the apex court to release funds directly to the Election Commission of Pakistan by April 17 and submit a report in this regard on April 18 (today).

However, the National Assembly has once again rejected the motion to grant permission to the central bank to release funds.

PPP delegation meets coalition partners

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party held separate meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

During the meeting with PML-N leaders, Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani said the situation is tense and the collision between the institutions is not in the country’s interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the politics of stubbornness and selfishness has led the country to crisis, and it is the responsibility of the political parties to improve the situation through dialogue.

‘Dialogue better for Constitution, democracy’

Talking to the media persons here in Islamabad after the meeting with ANP leaders, former PM Gilani said they are holding talks on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He said the ANP always rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and rule of law. Gilani said the basic purpose of the Constitution was that all institutions would exercise their powers within their constitutional domain.

“The PPP wants to make a conducive environment for dialogue among the political parties, as all the problems being faced by the county will be addressed through the dialogue process,” he added.

Gilani said the masses were looking to the political parties in the current political and economic situation.

He said there was no concept of economic stability sans political equilibrium in the country and therefore it was the best strategy to hold dialogue with the political parties especially those who were allies of the government.

ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain thanked the PPP delegation for approaching them for dialogue.

He said the political parties will have to join hands for the supremacy of the parliament and to ensure that all institutions work in their domain.