Showbiz
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Kapil Sharma says 'there is no confirmation about the show to go off-air' 

A few days back, rumours came out claiming that the most-watched comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is going of-air from the end of June; Kapil Sharma has finally responded over the matter.

According to the reports, the last episode of this season is going premiere in June, however there was no confirmation over the reports.

Kapil was approached by Times of India to get a confirmation about the rumours. He responded by saying: “We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around time time. Having said that, even that’s too far."

Kapil Sharma Show went off-air in 2021, but kickstarted again with a new season in 2022. While announcing the fourth season, the Zwigato actor stated: “What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavours these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and during the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new things I can bring this time around for them."

Besides Kapil, the show also features Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Sidharth Sagae, Gaurav Dubey and many others.

As per News18, reports also claimed that Krushna Abhishek is returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. He is currently in talks with the makers of the show and wishes to return back. 

