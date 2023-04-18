 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Katherine Heigl launches Shopify store for the love of animals

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Katherine Heigl launches Shopify store for the love of animals
Katherine Heigl launches Shopify store for the love of animals

Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl has recently launched a Shopify Store for animal welfare.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Katherine revealed that the love for pets including dogs and cats runs in her family.

“Somebody asked me recently, ‘Were you the kid that always came home with the stray animal?’ I said, ‘No, my mom was’,” said the 44-year-old.

The Emmy-winning actress continued, “She instilled that in us, this compassion and love for these creatures.”

Explaining how she came up with this business idea, the 27 Dresses actress stated, “We just didn't know what was going on. We were pet lovers, always had dogs and cats, but didn't know that so many of their kind were suffering.”

“That's when this real kind of push to make a difference began,” confessed the Firefly Lane actress.

Katherine mentioned that her Artware Shopify store has a variety of self-designed pet-themed hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags and mugs.

“I thought, ‘You know what? If there's something I can do to incentivise people to financially participate, then I'm going to do that’,” remarked the actress

Katherine divulged her future plans as she “hopes to expand it out towards more home goods”.

“I'll have more designs coming out soon, but that's the 10-year goal,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

ASAP Rocky gives fans rare look at his and Rihanna’s son in Paris

ASAP Rocky gives fans rare look at his and Rihanna’s son in Paris
K-pop group New Jeans’ Hyein reveals how the band members comfort her

K-pop group New Jeans’ Hyein reveals how the band members comfort her
K-pop artist Kang Daniel’s agency gives update on legal case

K-pop artist Kang Daniel’s agency gives update on legal case
The Jonas Brothers upset neighbors as they film ‘Waffle House’

The Jonas Brothers upset neighbors as they film ‘Waffle House’

'Peter Pan & Wendy' director shuts down 'woke' fury

'Peter Pan & Wendy' director shuts down 'woke' fury
K-pop group Le Sserafim release tracklist for new album

K-pop group Le Sserafim release tracklist for new album
K-pop group G-Idle announces date for May comeback

K-pop group G-Idle announces date for May comeback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see Royal family as 'some kind of giant ATM'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see Royal family as 'some kind of giant ATM'
J-Hope from BTS shows off his buzzcut for military enlistment

J-Hope from BTS shows off his buzzcut for military enlistment
Relations between Prince William, Prince Harry at an 'all-time low' ahead of coronation video

Relations between Prince William, Prince Harry at an 'all-time low' ahead of coronation

Girls Generations’ Taeyeon reveals the type of senior idol she’d like to be

Girls Generations’ Taeyeon reveals the type of senior idol she’d like to be
'Ghosted' features Marvel stars cameos: Chris Evans

'Ghosted' features Marvel stars cameos: Chris Evans