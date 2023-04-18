Jack Black marks his solo entry on the Hot 100 with Peaches song

Jack Black has recently made his solo debut on the Hot 100 singles charts with his new track, Peaches.



According to Billboard, the actor has reportedly voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. movie, with the Peaches song a loving tribute to his beloved Princess Peach.

The outlet reported that the song was released on April 7 through Illumination/Nintendo/Back Lot Music.

Jack’s Peaches track also debuted at #6 on the Digital Song Sales charts, with a music video also released which was directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

In the music video, Jack could be seen clad in all green like his animated character Bowser, playing on a peach-coloured piano while gazing at a portrait of Princess Peach next to a bowl of peaches.

Earlier in 2010, Jack’s other solo Billboard entry was Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy with Jason Segel, which reached #45 on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart.

Meanwhile, Jack also made headlines for his surprise cameo alongside singer Lizzo in the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian.