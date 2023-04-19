 
Nicki Minaj hints on taking 'Meghan Markle spot' at King Charles coronation

Nicki Minaj has openly expressed her desire to attend King Charles’ coronation alongside Prince Harry.

The singer turned to her Twitter this week, hours after releasing her new song titles ‘Princess Diana’, to speak about her views on the upcoming event.

Expressing her excitement to be sat alongside the Duke of Sussex, Nicki shared: "Fank you. Proper excited, really. Yes, it appears there was one seat open right next to Harry.

"Rather excited really. Well, I got the news earlier this morning," she said in her new voice.

She added: "Anyway, I’m on the G – Harry, is this a G5 or a G6? Have they prepared my landing strip? We need to notify the Barbz of where we’re landing so that they could be outside waiting for me.

"And when we get back, make sure to call up… Yes. Make sure she handles the press on all this. Queen s***. Brrr."

