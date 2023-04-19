Corruption in Indian cricket? Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI

Mohammed Siraj. —BCCI

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about a "corrupt approach" during the ODI series between India and Australia in March this year.

Siraj is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

According to ESPNcricinfo, a man sought inside information from Siraj on the matches after losing a lot of money.

It added that the pacer got a call and promptly reported the matter to BCCI officials.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

The suspect has been arrested by law enforcement authorities and is being interrogated.

The Indian board’s code of conduct bounds officials and players to report a corrupt approach and if they fail to report they can be sanctioned as well.

"It is acknowledged that the fight against corruption requires prompt reporting of all such approaches and any unnecessary delay in doing so may undermine the effectiveness with which the ACU BCCI and other relevant anti-corruption bodies can protect the integrity of the sport. It is acknowledged that the assessment of whether there had been an 'unnecessary delay' in each case will depend on its own

circumstances, but it is always unacceptable (and will therefore constitute 'unnecessary delay') for a Participant to wait until after the match in respect of which he/she was invited to engage in Corrupt Conduct before reporting that approach to the ACU BCCI," the BCCI's anti-corruption code says.