pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Nausheen Yusuf

President Alvi refuses to sign Supreme Court bill yet again

President Dr Arif Alvi is pictured in this undated file photo. — APP
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 without signing for the second time on Wednesday.

In a notification, the president said the "competency of legislation and validity of the bill is subjudice before the highest judicial forum of the country.

"In deference to the same, thereto no further action is required."

Despite the president's refusal to sign the bill, it will become law on April 20, according to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. 

The bill was passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate last month after which it was sent to the president for assent amid a standoff between the government and the judiciary over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, President Alvi returned the bill for reconsideration to parliament, stating that the it prima-facie "travels beyond the competence of parliament" and could be assailed as "colourable legislation".

The government then got the bill passed by a joint session of parliament on April 10 despite strong protest from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after which it was again sent to the president to sign.

Under the Constitution, if the head of the state does not give his approval to a piece of legislation within 10 days of it being passed by a joint session of parliament, it would be deemed to have been given. This was also confirmed by Law Minister Tarar on Monday. 

More to follow


