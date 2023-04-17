 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Bill limiting CJP powers to become law on April 20: law minister

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Law Minister Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. — APP/File
Law Minister Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. — APP/File 

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday announced that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 — which aims to curtail the chief justice's powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity — will become law on April 20.

The federal government had on April 10 gotten the SC bill passed in the joint session of parliament amid the strong protest from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after President Arif Alvi had returned the bill seeking to curtail the CJP’s suo motu powers. The bill was again put forth before the president for his assent.

Under the constitution, if the head of the state does not give his approval within 10 days, it would be deemed to have been given.

However, an eight-member larger bench of the SC on April 13 had ordered that even if the SC bill 2023 received the assent of the president, it would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.

More to come... 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi court approves three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Zaidi

Karachi court approves three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Zaidi
Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays

Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays
Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow
AJK Assembly session adjourned without electing new PM

AJK Assembly session adjourned without electing new PM
Aircraft escapes accident while landing at Islamabad airport

Aircraft escapes accident while landing at Islamabad airport
Wapda bans smartphones in offices citing security risks

Wapda bans smartphones in offices citing security risks

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo video

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo
NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain

NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain
Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos

Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos
Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister

Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister
‘Caretaker govts not legal after 90 days’: Fawad pens letter to President Alvi

‘Caretaker govts not legal after 90 days’: Fawad pens letter to President Alvi
PTI govt deliberately slowed down development in Punjab: PM Shehbaz

PTI govt deliberately slowed down development in Punjab: PM Shehbaz