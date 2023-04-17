Bill limiting CJP powers to become law on April 20: law minister

Law Minister Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday announced that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 — which aims to curtail the chief justice's powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity — will become law on April 20.

The federal government had on April 10 gotten the SC bill passed in the joint session of parliament amid the strong protest from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after President Arif Alvi had returned the bill seeking to curtail the CJP’s suo motu powers. The bill was again put forth before the president for his assent.

Under the constitution, if the head of the state does not give his approval within 10 days, it would be deemed to have been given.

However, an eight-member larger bench of the SC on April 13 had ordered that even if the SC bill 2023 received the assent of the president, it would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.

More to come...