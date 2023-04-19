 
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Web Desk

King Charles’ Firm ‘littered with money grabbers’

King Charles has sparked a massive amount of debate surrounding the twin sources’ of migraines he seems adamant on keeping at his right hand.'

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by News.au, she believes, “It’s unlikely His Majesty has much time to skim the royal history books but he should. Because if there is one pertinent thing they teach a rookie sovereign, along with don’t trifle with the French and watch out for gout, is – beware idiot relatives.”

“The history of the British monarchy is littered with grasping brothers, sisters, uncles, and cousins who regularly got up to no good and caused no end of trouble for even the best-intoned, industrious sovereigns.”

“And Charles? Oh, he is facing this very particular regal headache if only someone would point it out to him.”

Before signing off the expert named Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as the ‘dangerous issues’ and admitted they are “both a seemingly never ending font of trouble for the monarch yet both remain part of the royal fabric.”

She even went as far as to question, “How much longer can these twin sources of furrowed-brow courtiers’ migraines be allowed to drag on, unresolved?”

