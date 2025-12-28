King Charles braces for next stunt as Andrew vows to ‘come back’

King Charles had several big moments this year, the top being his cancer treatment being reduced nearly two years after his diagnosis, but the news cycle was sadly dominated by unsavoury details about his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch had removed all the royal titles and honours, including the Prince-style, after the press and the public would not quiet down about the harrowing allegations against Andrew and his connection to paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

The disgraced royal is also being evicted from his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge, finally giving up his 75-year lease on the property.

Even though after Charles had taken the landmark decision against the shamed former royal, he could not stop the coverage of his humiliating actions. Royal expert Phil Dampier shared that Charles and Prince William both have been “desperate to try and draw a line under” the matter.

Meanwhile, Joe Little, royal expert and managing editor of Majesty magazine, suggested that Charles too long to take action even if it came from a good place. He claimed that the King is “compassionate” and like his mother, “finds confrontation difficult”.

He warned that the monarch should be prepared because the Andrew problem will “spill over into the New Year” with the ongoing release of the Epstein files” and a paperback version of Andrew Lownie’s book on the way.

“Andrew will continue to come back and be a nagging pain from time to time,” Joe told Express.co.uk. “It’ll be a long time before it can be put to bed, if ever. It has been tidied up a lot but it’s never going to be totally resolved.”

The king is downgrading Andrew to Marsh Farm, a far more modest abode than Royal Lodge and that once served as a working farm.

However, if Charles has learned anything this year, it’s that swift action is needed to hold the matter in. It’s possible that the monarch may entertain a change of strategy with the new year.