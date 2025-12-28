Prince Harry, Meghan’s latest blow brings up ugly reminder: ‘it’s true?’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have anticipated to end their year on a high-note but it seems things are not quite going according to their plan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are undergoing a restructuring of their Archewell Foundation, rebranding it as Archewell Philanthropies to “expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family”. It was also revealed that the foundation had suffered losses nearly £2 million this year and the news of more staff exit did not help the cause.

The bombshell dropped just two days later as Meredith Maines, the chief publicist who had joined 10 months ago, resigned from her position. This came has a massive blow as Meredith had taken an instrumental role in one of the biggest Sussex moments this year, including the aide Summit in July leading to a meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles two months later.

Meredith in her statement shared that she would be “pursuing a new opportunity in 2026” but at the time of her hiring it was not specified that she was here for a particular project rather implied to take a permanent position. This is set to stir a new headache for the Sussexes – one which Meredith held the cure to ironically – past claims come back to haunt them, per Royalist Editor Tom Sykes.

He rehashed some of the reports that emerged about the Sussexes, Meghan in particular, how she was “described as highly controlling and deeply involved in day-to-day decisions, with suggestions that staff often felt exposed or unsupported”.

Industry insiders cited in several reports that Meredith is “beloved throughout the industry” and “she never complains and never has a bad thing to say”. In light of this, the ugly reminder of the narrative that they are toxic bosses.

“What this episode unquestionably does do is revive the uncomfortable question the Sussexes have spent years trying to suppress: Are they, in fact, extremely difficult employers?” Tom pondered.

However, is not the only one, royal watchers are also drawing similar conclusions.

The actual reason behind Meredith’s departure remains a mystery but a Page Six insider claimed that the couple was “forced to downsize the staff” because it was “costing them so much” and that the organization has struggled with funding.

On the other hand, Daily Beast suggested that Meredith’s days were numbered after Harry and Meghan’s November appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday party and then Meghan’s father being hospitalised and the correspondence spectacle.

“It will be difficult to spin this as anything other than a s--tshow. Senior PR figures do not quit after seven months unless something has gone badly wrong,” Sykes surmised.