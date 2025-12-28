Princess Charlotte mirrors great grandmother Queen Elizabeth in rare photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, won over the hearts of royal fans as they gathered outside of Sandringham on Christmas Day to greet thee.

Despite their tender ages, 12-year-old Prince George, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte and seven-year-old Prince Louis were ever so polite and graceful as they obliged for photos, brief chats and didn’t hold back on their ‘thank yous’ when receiving presents, praises or both.

The only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate caught the most attention as she appeared in control of her interactions which held an uncanny familiarity to her late great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Not only has Charlotte exhibited that traits, she also seemed to bore a striking resemblance to the fashion of the longest reigning monarch.

In a photo, which emerged recently, how Charlotte’s outfit was a mirror to her granny from 1936 during the festive occasion.

Elizabeth, dressed in a two-toned tailored coat and ballet flats, is seen accompanying her young sister Princess Margaret.

In current day, Charlotte opted for a two-toned beige and chocolate brown double-breasted bespoke Catherine Walker coat paired with Tory Burch ballet flats. Following the firm rule Elizabeth had set about leggings, Charlotte had been wearing matching chocolate brown ones.