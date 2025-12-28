King Charles team shares delightful update as key mission concludes

King Charles, who celebrated Christmas Day surrounded by his family at Sandringham, is understood to be pleased to hear the latest from his team about an important assignment.

The monarch had founded the King’s Foundation to create sustainable communities via practical education programmes. The foundation commemorated an important achievement of the latest batch in a bid to highlight that effort and heart put into a special project.

“That’s a wrap! Our new Live Build at DumfriesHouse is now complete,” the team announced as they extended congratulations to the participants.

“Our King’s Foundation Building Craft students have spent 12 weeks designing, crafting, and constructing a new woodland observation shelter.”

They explained that The Live Build project gives students “the opportunity to work as a team and put their skills into practice on a construction site before they continue their careers in the industry”.

According to the motto of the foundation, which Charles had established in 1990, continues to reflect on the values and vision he held at the time. The foundation believes that it is crucial to “preserve the wisdom and knowledge that embodies many of the traditional building skills which have shaped our historical built environment”.

The programme ensures that the next generation is able to learn the skill of the master craftspeople who are now at the age of retirement. It plays a significant role in preserving and conserving history and using traditional craft skills in new spaces.

King Charles has often reflected on the notion on how his grandchildren would feel about the kind world he would leave behind for them. Hence, his work for the environment and the preservation of skills that could possibly be lost to time.