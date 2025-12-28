Kate Middleton finally shares good news about Prince Harry return

Kate Middleton makes Prince William upset with Harry meeting

Princess Kate shared delightful news about Prince Harry's return, leaving Prince William upset with her plans.

In recent times, fans see the Princess of Wales highlighting the value of family, spreading love and kindness and enjoying little moments, especially after her challenging cancer journey.

Now, an insider told RadarOnline that the future Queen delivered some good news to her children, George and Charlotte, about their estranged uncle Harry's comeback in the new year.

"Although it's been years since the children last saw Harry, Charlotte and George still ask about him regularly," the source noted.

The report claimed, "They were very close, and video calls have helped them maintain that bond, but Kate wants it to be maintained face-to-face, even if it winds up with her husband."

However, the future King William is "firmly opposed" to his wife's plans of showing compassion towards Harry.

William even avoids answering his kids' questions about the Sussex family.

The source revealed that "Charlotte and George have been told by their mother that Harry is visiting in the new year and are thrilled at the prospect, which is a major reason Kate is determined to make it happen."

The Prince of Wales is not ready to face his brother, but an insider believes he won't stop the future Queen Kate and their children from having a family reunion.

"Kate is saddened that her children have no relationship with Archie and Lilibet, and she plans to address that during Harry's visit," the report stated.