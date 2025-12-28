Kate Middleton takes concrete steps to protect children including Archie, Lilibet

Future Queen Catherine has taken the signal from Prince William and King Charles – who have a firm plan setting the tone of their respective reigns – as she dives into a personal mission following her cancer battle.

Princess Kate, who is a doting mother to her three children, is cementing her legacy as she takes her learning from motherhood and other studies to accomplish the challenges that would come up for the children in the future.

The royal has been passionate about the upbringing of children especially during the early years of their life and hence started an organisation dedicated to it, Centre for Early Childhood.

As the world adapts to the digitisation of life, Kate is expressed her concerns about how it affects the children, a concern she shares with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their differences and grievances.

Recently, she penned a moving essay regarding the study that emphasised the “power of human connection” in a “distracted” world. Royal author Sally Bedell Smith believes that the princess is “doing something concrete”.

“She is using the resources of her [Centre for Early Childhood] foundation to fund studies that are going to help identify the issues and where the insufficiencies are and find how parents can be helped, especially with these digital challenges that are overwhelming a lot of parents,” Sally wrote in her Substack.

Harvard University’s Professor Robert Waldinger, who co-wrote the essay with Kate, shared that this is her “signature issue, and she’s serious about it and doing her best to make a contribution”.

The initiative targets not just her children but also the ones living across the pond, including Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes had launched The Parents’ Network earlier this year to tackle the issue of online harm to the youth. They both have remained deeply involved in the issue —not only as advocates, listeners, but ultimately parents.

Meanwhile, Kate is continuing efforts for children to have loving environments where they can thrive.

“I thought her speech to the business leaders was very compelling and indicative of the depth that she has studied this issue, which means a great deal to her,” Sally shared.

Given Kate’s dedication to the work, she is hoping lending a voice to a subject considered “not glamorous” would get attention. Professor Robert suggests that it is “huge” and can make “incredible difference” by bringing in business with the platform she has.