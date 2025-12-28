Prince William, Princess Kate to deal with new tension as key event looms

Prince William, Princess Kate to deal with new tension as key year looms

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to experience a major change as a key event approaches in the new year.

The second in line to the throne and the Waleses' firstborn, Prince George, is turning 13 in 2026 with a new chapter of life.

The future monarch, currently attending Lambrook School, is expected to enrol at either Eton or Marlborough College for higher education.

Discussing the current feelings of the Prince and Princess of Wales, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the one big issue will be allowing George to use a cell phone.

She wondered, "I imagine a big question for George will be: is this the year he’s finally allowed a smartphone? We know there are some tensions between George and his parents over this thorny issue."

Previously, William, in conversation with Brazilian TV, revealed that none of his and Catherine's children have access to smartphones. But, he shared, "When George moves on to secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access."

Jennie said to the Mirror, "My money is on him not being allowed a smartphone for a few years yet, but this may be the time for him to be allowed a brick phone – so he can at least keep in touch with his family and friends, like so many young people of his age."

Notably, the royal commentator also predicted that the future King and Queen will continue to protect their son George as long as they can from the public glare in order to let him understand "his new circumstances, to knuckle down and start studying for important exams and to enjoy his school life."