Meghan Markle to showcase star power in 2026 as opportunities are on cards

Meghan Markle must have taken a sigh of relief as she received exciting news related to "interesting opportunities" in 2026 after facing difficulties as a new businesswoman.

2025 saw the Duchess of Sussex introducing different projects. From television presence to lifestyle brand, As Ever, Archie and Lilibet's mother tried hard to reclaim her identity without a royal tag.

Now, Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, shared some good and bad updates with Mehgan about her position in the market in the new year.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she said, "2026 will be a creative year for Meghan with interesting opportunities to spread her wings in new directions."

"Chances to prove herself in new enterprises – especially in July and August, which bring out her Leo radiance and star power," she added.

As per Debbie, Meghan will be busier than ever in Autumn as she will carve her own niche as a key figure on the world stage.

But, at the same time, the expert warned the Duchess will "feel a divided reaction to her offerings" and "perhaps some disappointment," as well.