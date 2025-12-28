 
Geo News

Meghan Markle to showcase star power in 2026 as opportunities are on cards

Duchess of Sussex gets exciting news about 'creative' 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

Meghan Markle to showcase star power in 2026 as opportunities are on cards
Meghan Markle to showcase star power in 2026 as opportunities are on cards

Meghan Markle must have taken a sigh of relief as she received exciting news related to "interesting opportunities" in 2026 after facing difficulties as a new businesswoman. 

2025 saw the Duchess of Sussex introducing different projects. From television presence to lifestyle brand, As Ever, Archie and Lilibet's mother tried hard to reclaim her identity without a royal tag. 

Now, Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, shared some good and bad updates with Mehgan about her position in the market in the new year.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she said, "2026 will be a creative year for Meghan with interesting opportunities to spread her wings in new directions." 

"Chances to prove herself in new enterprises – especially in July and August, which bring out her Leo radiance and star power," she added. 

As per Debbie, Meghan will be busier than ever in Autumn as she will carve her own niche as a key figure on the world stage.

But, at the same time, the expert warned the Duchess will "feel a divided reaction to her offerings" and "perhaps some disappointment," as well. 

More From Royals

Prince William warned 2026 could be point of no return with Prince Harry
Prince William warned 2026 could be point of no return with Prince Harry
Princess Anne missed Peter Phillips the most as he flew the nest
Princess Anne missed Peter Phillips the most as he flew the nest
Andrew wins royal lodge stay: No exit in sight
Andrew wins royal lodge stay: No exit in sight
Princess Kate earns new title amid Andrew-Fergie crisis
Princess Kate earns new title amid Andrew-Fergie crisis
Andrew's scandalous blow shatters Beatrice, Eugenie royal dream
Andrew's scandalous blow shatters Beatrice, Eugenie royal dream
Prince George's 'thank you' steals the moment after Sandringham debate
Prince George's 'thank you' steals the moment after Sandringham debate