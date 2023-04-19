George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven

George Clooney has recently made shocking revelation about the cast of 2021 iconic movie, Ocean’s Eleven.



According to Entertainment Weekly, Clooney shared that the role of Linus Caldwell, played by Matt Damon, in the movie, was first turned down by Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg.

“Some very famous people told us that it was Mark Wahlberg and Johnny Depp,” said the Oscar-winner at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Clooney continued, “They regret it now.”

Lately, Clooney appeared alongside Ocean's Eleven's director Steven Soderbergh in commemoration of the movie that was released over 21 years ago.

Besides Clooney, other cast included Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck and the late Bernie Mac.

Meanwhile, the actor believed that Soderbergh’s name was enough for the starry cast.

“Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated for directing both movies. Therefore, people really wanted to work with Steven,” added Clooney.