Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently announced the release date of his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life.



Lately, the Terminator star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his upcoming publication's cover, saying, it would hit shelves on October 10 this year.

In the caption, the 75-year-old wrote, “My dad always told me, ‘Be useful, Arnold’.”

The actor continued, “And every time people come up to me and tell me how my advice has helped them throughout their lives, I can see that it's useful when I share my life philosophy, rules, and tools.”

Therefore, Arnold mentioned, “I was finally convinced to sit down and write a book about my philosophy.”

“This way, my tools can be useful for everyone,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the book's publisher, Penguin Press, also shared a press release via ET Canada for promotion of the new book.



The statement read, “The world's greatest bodybuilder. The world's highest paid movie star. The leader of the world's sixth largest economy. That these are the same person sounds like the setup to a joke. But this is no joke. This is Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

“All of it guided by the one lesson Arnold's father hammered into him above all: be useful. As Arnold conquered every realm he entered, he kept his father's adage close to his heart,” it stated.

“[Schwarzenegger] brings his insights to vivid life with compelling personal stories, life-changing successes and life-threatening failures alike — some of them famous, some told here for the first time ever,” it added.