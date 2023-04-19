 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently announced the release date of his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life.

Lately, the Terminator star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his upcoming publication's cover, saying, it would hit shelves on October 10 this year.

In the caption, the 75-year-old wrote, “My dad always told me, ‘Be useful, Arnold’.”

The actor continued, “And every time people come up to me and tell me how my advice has helped them throughout their lives, I can see that it's useful when I share my life philosophy, rules, and tools.”

Therefore, Arnold mentioned, “I was finally convinced to sit down and write a book about my philosophy.”

“This way, my tools can be useful for everyone,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the book's publisher, Penguin Press, also shared a press release via ET Canada for promotion of the new book.

The statement read, “The world's greatest bodybuilder. The world's highest paid movie star. The leader of the world's sixth largest economy. That these are the same person sounds like the setup to a joke. But this is no joke. This is Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

“All of it guided by the one lesson Arnold's father hammered into him above all: be useful. As Arnold conquered every realm he entered, he kept his father's adage close to his heart,” it stated.

“[Schwarzenegger] brings his insights to vivid life with compelling personal stories, life-changing successes and life-threatening failures alike — some of them famous, some told here for the first time ever,” it added.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique mocked by Sergio Aguero over his split with Shakira

Gerard Pique mocked by Sergio Aguero over his split with Shakira
Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in 'Maude v Maude'

Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in 'Maude v Maude'
George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven

George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven
Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood

Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood
'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon
Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'

Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'
'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style

'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews
Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids

Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids
Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high

Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recall spending COVID lockdown together

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recall spending COVID lockdown together
Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage

Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage