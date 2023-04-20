Asif Zardari backs CJP’s call for talks between parties

Former president Asif Ali Zardari speaking during a press conference after submitting the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan on march 8, 2022. — AFP

PPP supremo appreciates chief justice's call for dialogue.

Zardari calls on political parties to come together for dialogue to end crises.

PPP leader says PTI will also be consulted for election date.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar has appreciated the chief justice's call for a dialogue between all political parties.



On Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umer Ata Bandial said that the apex court could make some room and change the date of elections if all the political parties evolve a consensus to hold talks.

Expressing support for the proposal, Zardari called on his allies and all other political parties to come together and try to end the ongoing crises.

The former president said that the political parties had initiated talks to solve the issues regarding elections. He said that when Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would come on one page for the general election, the opposing party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also be consulted.

Zardari further stated that if the CJP gives some time, holding elections on one day would become possible through consultations.

During the hearing on separate pleas seeking elections across the country on the same day, CJP Bandial had said that the court will order elections on May 14 unless the political parties reach a consensus on holding a dialogue.



“If the political parties come together, the court can make room for them and change the date of elections. If not, the elections will be conducted on May 14” the CJP said, adding: “This matter should not be prolonged.”

'Politicians never shut door for negotiations'

Meanwhile, the coalition partners held a high-level meeting at the PM House that discussed the overall situation in the country and the future course of action amid the constitutional crisis.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, decided that after Eidul Fitr all the heads of political parties would be assembled to take the ongoing consultation process with parties in parliament and outside to the next level and evolve consensus over the final decision in this regard.

The meeting also made it clear the coalition parties were already holding deliberations over the holding of elections for which the PM had constituted a committee.

“As politicians, we never shut the doors on negotiations as no one who believes in democracy could do so,” the huddle said.

It said, “From offering the Charter of Economy on every stage until now, the coalition government has expressed willingness for serious, meaningful and within Constitution talks. Ensuring free, fair and transparent elections is fundamental to the Constitution".