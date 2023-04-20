Rakhi Sawant receives death threat for supporting Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been threatened to be eliminated by April 30

After Salman Khan, now Rakhi Sawant has received an email death threat from the Lawrance Bishnoi group for supporting the actor.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Rakhi shared a video speaking to the media. She reads the email threat out loud in front of the media confirming that the email has been sent to her the Bishnoi group.

She read the email that read: "Ab ki baar hum use security ke beech marenge. Last warning hai Rakhi tere liye varna tu bhi bhai tayyar rehna, Gujjar Preet."

Sawant turned the phone towards the camera and showed the email: "This is from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang", she added.

In the video, she also be heard saying that she won't be filing any police case against the threat as they other jobs to do as well.

The actress later spoke to ETimes and stated: "They're saying if you talk about Salman Khan, we'll kill you. But I'll speak about Salman Khan because he helped my mother when she was unwell. He spent Rs 50 lakh to try to save my mother from cancer. Why shouldn't I speak? They shot Sidhu Moosewala. People walk in candle marches and cry after someone's death. Shouldn't we take a stand when a person is alive", reports Indiatoday.



On the other hand, Salman Khan has also been receiving death threats from the Lawrance Bishnoi group. In the last email, they threatened to eliminate him by April 30.