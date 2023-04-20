 
Wahab Riaz announces good news for athletes

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/@WahabViki/Screengrab
Pakistan's Test cricketer and Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Thursday announced “good news” for provincial athletes participating in the 34th National Games Quetta.

In a video statement released on the microblogging platform Twitter, Riaz announced cash prizes for those athletes who win medals in the tournament.

“There is good news for the Punjab athletes and sportsmen who are participating in the 34th National Games Quetta.”

He further elaborated that gold medalists in singles and doubles will get Rs500,000, silver medalists will get Rs250,000, and bronze medalists will get Rs100,000.

The sports adviser also shared details of the cash prizes that will be given to those who win collective team effort.

“Similarly, in collective team efforts, gold medalists will win Rs1,000,000, silver medalists will be awarded Rs500,000, and bronze medalists will win Rs250,000.”

He then wished the players luck, saying: “Make Punjab proud!”

It must be remembered that Riaz was named sports minister in Punjab's caretaker government earlier this year. He requested the provincial government to let him play the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, leading to the postponement of Riaz's oath-taking ceremony, which was finally conducted on March 22.

Following the oath-taking the adviser has been working proactively for the betterment of sports in the province, visited sports grounds and facilities since taking charge. He also directed the upgradation of some sports grounds in Lahore.

Recently, Riaz also announced the first-ever Ramadan sports series at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

The events of Badminton, Cricket (tape ball), Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, and Table Tennis will be held during the series. Players from across the province will compete in high-class facilities.

