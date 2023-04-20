 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made ‘brilliant’ Coronation decision

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision for one to stay home in the US and one to fly to the UK for King Charles’ coronation ahs been lauded as ‘brilliant’.

Buckingham Palace last week confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend Charles’ historic crowning ceremony, but that his wife Meghan and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will skip the event.

Talking about this to Insider, royal commentator Kristen Meinzer said: “I think the decision for Harry to go, and for Meghan to stay home with the children on Archie's birthday is a brilliant way to split the difference.”

“As I've said in the past, the primary benefit of attending is the optics; of looking as though they're continuing to do their best on their end — even if the Royal Family isn't always doing their best on their end,” she explained.

Meinzer then added: “But I've always maintained that the Sussexes must also do what's best for their own little family and their own mental health. It sounds like that's what they'll be doing.” 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’
Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks video

Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks
King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?

King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?
Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation video

Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation
Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’ video

Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’
Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’ video

Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’
Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’ video

Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’
Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’ video

Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’
Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile video

Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile
Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday? video

Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation bid ‘becoming personal’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation bid ‘becoming personal’
King Charles’ job is to ‘protect’ the monarchy from ‘two biggest threats’ video

King Charles’ job is to ‘protect’ the monarchy from ‘two biggest threats’